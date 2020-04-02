LETTERS: With so much pandemic chaos, Trump must extend DACA now

EDITOR: COVID-19 has taught us we are stronger together. As a community religious leader, I am very worried about the upcoming Supreme Court decision concerning DACA.

There are 700,000 young DACA immigrants in the United States, 17,000 live here in Colorado. At least 27,000 DACA recipients are health care and support workers, and many others are working in essential positions this country relies upon. Over 250,000 American children have DACA parents.

In the midst of this unprecedented public health crisis and grave economic collapse, throwing 700,000 people, many of whom are doctors, nurses, grocery store workers, child care providers, cleaners, business owners, restaurant workers and other first responders, out of work, jeopardizing their health care and putting them into the pipeline for deportation is the last thing we need right now.

I call upon the Trump administration to extend DACA work permits for two years, and the U.S. Supreme Court to take the time to properly consider its decision in light of the COVID-19 crisis our nation is confronting.

— Rev. Wayne A. Laws, Mountain View United Church in Aurora, via [email protected]