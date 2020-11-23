LETTERS: Wait, wait, don’t tell me you were actually in line for In-N-Out

EDITOR: Thanks for the best laugh I have had in many years while reading about people in Aurora lining up for more than 14 hours to get a burger and In-N-Out as it opened in Colorado.

From watching various newscasts across the Midwest, everyone feels the same. A burger is a burger is a burger, and after over 60 years of eating them you can bet NOBODY would wait in line for more than 15-20 minutes EVER.

This is one of the funniest things we have ever seen, how about waiting a week or two until things settle down a little. Thanks for a great laugh, hours upon hours waiting for a burger — you can’t make this kind of thing up.

— Karl Atanasoff, via [email protected]