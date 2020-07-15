LETTERS: Standing up for women in the face of abuse

EDITOR: I have just become a member of an organization called “Time’s Up.” It is an organization that fights against sexual harassment, sexual assault, and sex discrimination. It is primarily an organization that fights for women’s equality and women’s rights and on behalf of women’s issues.

I will be damned if I am going to allow a bunch of annoying and irritating man-haters and male-bashers, as well as some men who have guilty consciences, to stop me from fighting for what I have always believed in since I was 3 years old. Other men have also been badly treated by the man-haters and male bashers.

I have reached the point where I am sick and tired and totally fed-up with my fellow males who hurt, abuse, and traumatize women. I am more than willing and able to “face them down.” They don’t scare me or intimidate me at all. This is the hill that I am willing to die on. I look forward to having conversations with them about what makes a man a “REAL man.” And it is about time that someone “called out” the man-haters and male-bashers. I understand why you are filled with anger and bitterness toward men, but I will not be poisoned by your bitterness. You will not stop me from fighting for the goal of a world in which all men respect all women and in which all men no longer hurt, abuse, or traumatize women.

— Stewart B. Epstein, via [email protected]