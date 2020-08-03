LETTERS: So many in need of relief from government because of COVID-19

EDITOR: The COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the country and the House has long-since passed their bill. Yet the Senate has refused to act for more than two months. The previously passed relief was just a fraction of what Americans need. Coloradans are still struggling to pay their bills, access health care, and safely continue or return to work.

I have been in the service industry for 15 years. Due to the pandemic, my hours were cut in half and my partner was furloughed. The savings we worked so hard to build up quickly evaporated. We both applied for unemployment for the first time in our lives.

As COVID-19 cases continued to climb, I was unable to travel home to see a terminally ill family member. I missed the opportunity to visit them before they died. My struggles reflect those of so many others. And the harm of this pandemic is amplified for Black, Latinx, Indigenous, transgender, and gender nonconforming individuals who are facing furloughs, layoffs, and delays in necessary health care.

This pandemic has further exacerbated systemic inequalities. Congress must act to provide relief. We demand comprehensive and affordable health care. We demand paid sick time, and paid family and medical leave. We demand personal protective equipment for health care providers and essential workers. We demand income support and relief for essential workers, women-owned small businesses, and individuals struggling at home. We can’t wait. Congress must act now.

— Marjorie Scott, via [email protected]