LETTERS: Romanoff much more ready to take on the powers that be

EDITOR: Regarding Colorado’s Democratic Senate race, Andrew Romanoff is the better choice.

Hickenlooper’s campaign will be well financed including by the fossil-fuel industry. Romanoff’s campaign isn’t for sale. Coloradans need a senator who’s beholden to them, not to big business.

Romanoff advocates a Green New Deal; Hickenlooper has both feet stuck in Wall Street and considers a Green New Deal menacing “socialism.”

Hickenlooper claims to be very pro-environment, but he’s often acted as a handmaiden for Colorado’s fracking industry. Can we trust a politician whose career is so intertwined with the fossil-fuel industry (among other things, he used to be a petroleum geologist) to stand up to those he takes money from and has always supported?

And unlike Romanoff, Hickenlooper is stuck in a private-health-insurance past, an opponent of universal-health-care programs that would put us on par with every other developed nation on earth.

In a time of severe crisis, business as usual, Establishment politicians are inadequate. We need someone more prepared to take on the powers that be. Andrew Romanoff will be a senator of the people, by the people and for the people who will beat Trump’s toady, Cory Gardner, and make Coloradans proud.

— Paul Dougan, via [email protected]