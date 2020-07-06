LETTERS: Perry can wear a mask, but I won’t heal to the socialists

EDITOR: Editor Dave Perry’s article regarding mask wearing in Colorado is sickening. I am 63 years old and I fully believe after many hours of research, mask wearing is not healthy unless you are already sick. They can pass all the edicts they want, but I and my family REFUSE to wear a mask.

This whole mask idea is simply a control issue. Don’t try and argue that point with me. There are many of us who will not bow down to this socialism. I don’t need anyone to tell me how to take care of my own body let alone a reporter who thinks he knows what”s best for the citizens of Colorado. If abortion is still legal because a woman has the right to choose, then I am choosing not to wear a mask simply because I have the right to choose, not you or anyone else.

You are entitled to your opinion, and if you feel a mask will protect you from getting sick, so be it. Leave the rest of us alone. By the way, in 1968 a pandemic called the Hong Kong flu hit the planet. I was 11 years old and I contracted the virus. Check out all of the people it affected around the world. No one stopped living, nothing shut down and no one was forced to wear a mask.

— Cheryl Stout, via [email protected]