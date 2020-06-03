LETTERS: Open everything up and end restrictions, it’s my choice

EDITOR: I would like to throw out some thoughts about the current state of sadness for our city, state, country and the world.

I am shocked by the lack of outrage towards our government. We have clearly been robbed of our freedom to decide for ourselves how best to keep ourselves healthy. Our rights as humans have been violated. We should have been given a say in this shutdown. Every single person who lives and works here is seriously affected by this insane action. A huge dose of common sense would have allowed us to stay open and functioning. We are surrounded by viruses and germs every day of our lives. Cover your mouth if you sneeze or cough, wash your hands and stay home if you’re sick. We learned all this in kindergarten.

We need to stop letting germaphobes tell us how to live. We need to be allowed to decide for ourselves to stay home or go to work or events or parks or pools or restaurants/businesses. There is way too much government control of our lives going on.

What’s next? Stay home because you might get hit by a car? Don’t ride a motorcycle because you might hit a pedestrian? Stay in bed because you might fall down the stairs? Enough is enough. End all the restrictions and closures. Let the people decide if they wish to attend a concert or baseball game or school. Stop destroying people’s lives and livelihoods. Catching the virus is a maybe. Killing our society and economy with these shutdowns and restrictions is a certainty. I don’t expect or require the government and/or businesses to keep me from getting the flu. That is my responsibility. It should be up to me.

