LETTERS: Is there a waiver for a second term for Trump?

EDITOR: Donald Trump just conducted his first campaign rally of 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In order to attend you had to sign a waiver agreeing not to hold him and his campaign responsible if you are infected with COVID-19.

It would appear that he knows many of his supporters would catch coronavirus if they attend because it is the perfect petri dish for infection — large crowds, close together, inside in a confined space.

Despite the obvious risks, Trump refuses to listen to public health experts in his own administration and place thousands of lives at risk. Trump’s attempts to tear down what he doesn’t like will keep creating chaos. Will Trump ask people who vote for him to sign a waiver that removes his responsibility for the chaos a second term would create?

The Republican party is clearly not willing to fulfill its responsibility to provide checks and balances to Trump’s inappropriate behavior. Part of the Senate’s job is to provide a check on the President’s power.

While Cory Gardner promised he would be an independent voice for Colorado, he’s voted with Trump 98% of the time! Andrew Romanoff, a democratic candidate, hasn’t won an election in 14 years and will have a hard time representing all Coloradans as he has never held state-wide office.

John Hickenlooper, on the other hand, is a proven leader who’s won two statewide elections, is currently 18 points ahead of Gardner in the polls, and has 96% name recognition. Don’t give Donald Trump a liability waiver for a possible second term. Elect John Hickenlooper to the U.S. Senate. He will bring much needed change to a broken Washington.

— Roger Frame, via [email protected]