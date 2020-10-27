LETTERS: I never dreamed about not living in the United States I’ve always known

EDITOR: I never dreamed that I would have to face the prospect of not living in the United States of America, at least not the one I have known all my life. I have never wished to live anywhere else. This is my home and I was privileged to be born here. But today I woke up and as I had my morning coffee, I realized that everything is about to change. No matter how I vote, no matter what I say, something evil has invaded our nation, and our lives are never going to be the same. I have been confused by the hostility of family and friends. I look at people I have known all my life — so hate-filled that they agree with opinions they would never express as their own. I think that I may well have entered the Twilight Zone. You can’t justify this insanity. We have become a nation that has lost its collective mind!

• If a dude pretends to be a woman, you are required to pretend with him.

• Somehow it’s un-American for the census to count how many Legal Americans are in America.

• Russians influencing our elections are bad, but illegals voting in our elections are good.

• It was “cool” for Joe Biden to “Blackmail” the President of Ukraine, but it’s an impeachable offense if Donald Trump inquires about it.

• Twenty is too young to drink a beer, but sixteen or eighteen is old enough to vote.

• People who have never owned slaves should pay slavery reparations to people who have never been slaves.

• People who have never been to college should pay the debts of college students who took out huge loans for their degrees.

• Immigrants with tuberculosis and polio are welcome, but you’d better be able to prove your dog is vaccinated.

• Irish doctors and German engineers who want to immigrate to the US must go through a rigorous vetting process, but any illiterate gang-bangers who jump the southern fence are welcome.

• $5 billion for border security is too expensive, but $1.5 trillion for “free” health care is not.

• If you cheat to get into college you go to prison, but if you cheat to get into the country you go to college for free.

• People who say there is no such thing as gender are demanding a female President.

• We see other countries going Socialist and collapsing, but it supposedly seems like a great plan to us.

• Some people are held responsible for things that happened before they were born, and other people are not held responsible for what they are doing right now.

• Criminals are caught-and-released to hurt more people, but stopping them is bad because it’s a violation of THEIR rights.

• And pointing out ALL this Hypocrisy somehow makes one a “RACISTS”?!

Nothing makes sense anymore, No Values, No Morals, No Civility and People are dying of a Chinese virus, but it’s racist to even refer to it as Chinese even though it began in China. We are clearly living in an upside down world where right is wrong and wrong is right, where moral is immoral and immoral is moral, where good is evil and evil is good, where killing murderers is wrong, but killing innocent babies is right.

WAKE UP AMERICA !! The great unsinkable ship Titanic America has hit an iceberg, is taking on water, and is sinking fast. The Choice is yours to make. What will it be? Time is short, make your choice wisely!

I don’t know who originally wrote this …. but his or her words are ….. pretty DARN ACCURATE !! I totally AGREE with every single word …. and so should any True AMERICAN who has a Brain in their Head.

— Patrick Campbell, via [email protected]