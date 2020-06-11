LETTERS: Hickenlooper shows disrepect during debate

EDITOR: During the debate between Fmr. Governor Hickenlooper and former State Rep. Romanoff, Mr. Hickenlooper brought up the number of years that Romanoff had not won an election. 9News did fact check Mr. Hickenlooper’s claim and did correct the number of years; however, the fact checking isn’t what I would like to draw attention to.

Hickenlooper’s attempt to score ‘cheap’ points with that type of comment, which Mr. Romanoff wasn’t able to respond to soon after it was made, is a sign that Mr. Hickenlooper ought to be reminded of Mr. Biden’s history for running for president. Mr. Biden, who will be the Democratic Nominee this year, ran for the nomination twice: first in 1988, and the second in 2008, and failed. It appears that Biden was able to get passed his ‘failures’, but maybe Mr. Hickenlooper also feels the same way about Mr. Biden’s chances of winning this November. Who knows?

What message was Mr. Hickenlooper trying to convey?

If you have failed too many times, you are always going to be a failure?

America only loves those who always win?

If these are the messages Mr. Hickenlooper was trying to get across, during the debate, then I would say Mr. Hickenlooper isn’t the type of person we need to have as Colorado’s US Senator. We have enough disrespect floating around in Washington D.C. as it is, we don’t need to add to it by sending Mr. Hickenlooper. That’s assuming he wins the primary.

— Andrew Jarrett, via [email protected]