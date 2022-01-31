LETTERS: Future generations need Colorado to act on climate change now

Editor: Fifty-seven organizations partnered together to create a list of demands at the State of the Climate Rally on January 13th, 2022. I agree with the environmental community’s calls on Governor Polis to declare a climate emergency for the state of Colorado, as well as requiring the COGCC, CDPHE, and other relevant agencies to develop a plan to phase out fossil fuel production by 2030. They also state our state leaders need to ensure the rapid decarbonization of Colorado’s electricity generation sector.

As a young person, I feel the burden that our youth and future generations have on them due to the climate crisis. Polis needs to acknowledge that continued permitting of oil and gas drilling pollutes not only our air and water, but our communities. The communities that are directly and disproportionately affected by this pollution need restorative justice and a priority for environmental cleanup.

The damage cannot be reversed, but Colorado can stop contributing to it. I call on Gov. Jared Polis to do more than he is presently doing by implementing science-based policies to prevent further warming and pollution of our planet, as well as declare these executive orders to protect the Colorado community. This inherently must include phasing out fossil fuel production in Colorado by 2030.

Future generations, including my own, are counting on you to act now!

— Katessia Robertson, via [email protected]