LETTERS: Don’t take away right to choose for Colorado women

EDITOR: My name is Naya, an Aurora resident, and I am urging people to vote no on Prop 115, which would ban abortions after 22 weeks of pregnancy. I’m a young, Hispanic woman and I’m tired of people and politics controlling my decisions. Being a woman is difficult; we have to protect ourselves more often than men, we have to be aware of our surroundings in fear of being abducted, raped, assaulted, taken advantage of. Being a person of color is challenging; we have to be careful of what we say or do so we aren’t targeted, act more “American” than others to avoid vile comments and ugly looks, work harder than others so we don’t put a bad label on our people. To minimize the control I’ve decided to speak up, starting on this ballot measure that residents will soon vote on in November.

It’s around 22 weeks of pregnancy that a mother would find out if her unborn child is developing with complications or fatal deformities such as no heart or no lungs. The woman must endure the fact that her child won’t survive. Is Colorado going to take away her choice to abort the child she knows won’t live? Is Colorado going to let the unborn child suffer and cause trauma to the woman?

The Proposition only makes an exception for an abortion if the mother’s life is in immediate danger. This does not include if the pregnancy was a result of rape, incest, or complications with the woman’s health. I know it’s an awful thought, but imagine if a loved one was raped by a family member; would you want them to go through that pregnancy? What if it caused serious health complications to the woman that would affect her life forever? Would you still want them to go through with it?

Having an abortion is an incredibly difficult thing to decide. Voting no doesn’t mean everyone is going to get an abortion at 22 weeks, it just means they have that option. This choice is for the 2% of women who know their unborn child won’t survive, this is for the 5% of women who become impregnated as a result of rape, this is for the women who need it. This is a decision where it should be up to women, not politics.

— Naya Urrutia Perez