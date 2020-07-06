LETTERS: APD Chief Wilson should have been fired, not the 3 photo-op cops

EDITOR: The officers involved in the Aurora police chokehold photo were completely wrong. However, did they deserve to be fired? The answer is no.

The reason they were fired is because they are white, political correctness rules the day, and police Chief Vanessa Wilson is a spineless, liberal Black Lives Matter supporter.

She, and cowardly city leaders, are afraid to upset the violent, radical BLM and antifa anarchists. So three white cops get fired. Any wonder why there is starting to be a backlash by those on the right?

It’s only just begun. Actually, the incompetent chief should be made to step down.

— Frank Perry, via [email protected]