LETTERS: America’s Founding Fathers would be proud of a National Popular Vote

Editor: Winston Churchill once said, “You can always count on Americans to do the right thing — after they’ve tried everything else.” We’ve tried electing our president a certain way and it doesn’t work very well. Let’s do the right thing and support Proposition 113, the National Popular Vote.

The National Popular Vote will make sure every voter matters and every vote for president counts. That’s not how we run our election now. Millions of Americans (and Coloradans) have their presidential votes tossed aside if they are not in the majority of their state. Then, on top of that, the candidate who comes in second place can win. We saw that up close in 2016. It happened four times before that too.

This isn’t the right way to run our government. The president is our most powerful elected official and makes even more powerful lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court. That person should at least be elected by the majority of voters. The National Popular Vote will make sure that happens every time.

Vote YES on Proposition 113 if you agree one person should always equal one vote and the presidential candidate who earns the most votes should win the election.

Make our Founding Fathers proud.

—Elaine Carr, via [email protected]