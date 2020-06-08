LETTERS: A response to the ‘All Lives Matter’ crowd

EDITOR: Here is one of the more well articulated responses to those who express, “All Lives Matter.”

The “All Lives Matter” rejoinder [sharp witty reply] to #BLM [Black Lives Matter] misses the point so egregiously it appears to be disingenuous. Of course all lives matter, but #BLM attempts to draw attention to the fact that black people in this country have been historically and systematically excluded from that “all.” #BLM makes the point that, although all lives matter in theory, black lives do not appear actually to matter as much as white lives do in the United States.

Source: ABC.net.au article: How Christians Should – and Should Not – Respond to Black Lives Matter by Kent Dunnington and Ben Wayman

— Andrew Jarrett, via [email protected]