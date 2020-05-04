LETTERS: A note of thanks from NYC to the late hero, Paul Cary

EDITOR: Thanks, Condolences and Prayers to Aurora, Colorado Fireman-Paramedic Paul Cary’s Family and the City of Aurora, Colorado.

Paul was an American Hero, who unselfishly came to NYC, with his vast experience and knowledge, to assist us during this horrible health crisis. He made the ultimate sacrifice, giving his life to help the residents of our city.

I and my fellow residents of NYC were blessed to have been in the presence of his greatness.

NYC will never forget his dedication to our city and humanity. Thank You, and may God bless his Family.

— Glenn J. McManus, New York City, via [email protected]