LETTER: Bring Amber Drevon back to APS school board

EDITOR: As a teacher currently working in Aurora Public Schools, I support Amber Drevon for APS School Board. Amber previously served on the School Board and brings unique experience to the position.

In her previous service, Amber actively served and became involved in the lives of students and the well-being of the district. In her final two years, she served as Board President, negotiating a difficult time with budget cuts and hard decisions. In the face of many challenges, Amber remained committed to excellence for students in the district.

Amber shares many of my values and respect for public schools and its diverse populations. She respects teachers and can weigh hard choices with students always in the forefront of her decision making. Her compassion and willingness to advocate for excellence in Aurora Public Schools pushes her to seek out and weigh perspectives to make the best decisions in her role as a board member. I am confident that Amber will continue to listen to all sides and remain open to promote the best outcomes for our district.

In my opinion, Amber is the best candidate to continue the positive strides Aurora Public Schools has made in recent years and keep us on the right trajectory. I hope you’ll join me in casting your vote for her for the Aurora Public School Board.

Wendy Waterman AEA member and APS Middle School Teacher —via [email protected]