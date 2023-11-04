EDITOR: Voting plays a vital role in shaping the future of behavioral health organizations. It is crucial for these organizations to have a voice in decisions that directly impact the mental well-being of individuals and communities.

By participating in elections, behavioral health organizations can advocate for policies that promote access to affordable and quality mental health care, support research and innovation in the field, and combat the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Voting enables these organizations to bring attention to the needs and concerns of those struggling with behavioral health issues, ensuring that their voices are heard and their rights are protected.

Ultimately, voting empowers behavioral health organizations to work towards creating a society that prioritizes mental well-being and supports the growth and development of individuals in need.

In addition to advocating for mental health care, voting is also crucial for behavioral health organizations to address the issue of homelessness. Homelessness often intersects with behavioral health challenges, as individuals experiencing homelessness are more susceptible to mental health issues.

By participating in elections, these organizations can push for policies that prioritize comprehensive and accessible homeless care programs.

This includes initiatives such as increasing funding for affordable housing, expanding mental health and substance abuse treatment services, and implementing supportive services like case management and job training.

Voting empowers behavioral health organizations to influence policy decisions and ensure that adequate resources are allocated to support individuals experiencing homelessness, addressing their behavioral health needs and helping them regain stability in their lives.

— Bob Dorshimer, CEO Mile High Behavioral Healthcare/Comitis Crisis Center