LETTER: Universalist churches ‘enraged’ by arrest of Aurora protesters

EDITOR: Fueled by our Unitarian Universalist principles and our commitment to accompany those struggling for Black liberation and racial equity, Colorado Unitarian Universalists across the Front Range are in solidarity with organizers of protests in Aurora and Denver in response to police brutality.

We are enraged at the recent arrests of protest organizers which have a chilling effect on the First Amendment right to peaceful assembly to register protest at the over policing in this country. It is shameful that marginalized Black, Indigenous, and People of Color are disproportionately affected by police brutality.

Our faith calls us to support the democratic process of which freedom of speech and of assembly are cornerstones. We do not condone violence nor do we condone intimidation tactics meant to silence protestors. When people of faith join each other in steadfastly upholding our values, we move closer to achieving our goal of a world community with peace, liberty and justice for all.

Unitarian Universalists are comprised of over 1000 congregations across the country. We represent a cluster of seven congregations and four emerging ministries from the front range of Colorado. As Unitarian Universalist religious professionals, we are called to create a more just and equitable world by upholding the inherent worth and dignity of all people.

Colorado Unitarian Universalist Faith Leaders United for Racial Justice

‘Mateo Frisk, Director of Music, Columbine Unitarian Universalist Church, Littleton, CO

Rev. Emily Conger, Minister, Longmont UU Presence, Longmont, CO

Rev Lydia Ferrante-Roseberry, Boulder Valley UU Fellowship, Lafayette, CO

Jessica Laikeman, Director of Lifespan Faith Formation, Boulder Valley UU Fellowship, Lafayette, CO

Lisa C. Moore, Intern Minister, Boulder Valley UU Fellowship, Lafayette, CO

Rev. Keith Arnold, Minister of Music, Jefferson Unitarian Church, Golden, CO

Rev. Ruth Rinehart, Executive Director, JUUST Living, Lakewood CO

Jenny McCready, Intern Minister, Jefferson Unitarian Church, Golden, CO

Erin Kenworthy, Director of Religious Exploration, First Unitarian Society of Denver, Denver, CO

Rev. Elaine Peresluha, First Universalist Church of Denver, Denver, CO

Pastor AJ Blackwood, Prairie UU Church, Parker, CO

Rev. Eric Banner, Jefferson Unitarian Church, Golden, CO

John Hubert, Director of Music, First Universalist Church of Denver, Denver, CO