LETTER: Trump, Republicans a reality show destined for disaster

Editor: The new fall TV shows have arrived.

Donald Trump is producing and directing the “Lying Is Allowed Reality Show” known as LIARS. It’s a great concept, a mix of verbal dancing and gymnastics. Simple premise: take video clips of what powerful people said, then show them using mental gymnastics, 180-degree pivoting, shucking and jiving to spin the truth.

The first show will consist of well documented statements by such luminaries as McConnell, Cruz, Gardner, Graham, Grassley, Cornyn, etc. Ironically, also referred to as the “Lying Incumbent American Republican Senators” or LIARS.

Previews from the first show include:

Mitch McConnell Feb. 13, 2016, 10 months before the election: “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”

Sept. 18, 2020, the night of Justice Ginsburg’s death and 45 days before the election: “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.” (LA Times Sept. 21, 2020)

Lindsey Graham March 10 2016: “If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.”

Sept. 19, 2020: he would “support President Trump in any effort to move forward regarding the recent vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ginsburg.” (LA Times Sept. 21, 2020)

Amazing verbal acrobatics and so much more! But you already know this. As I’ve written before, Republicans can’t spell hypocrisy or even acknowledge its existence. 2016: The people should determine the next president and let him/her fill the SCOTUS vacancy. 2020: Is the body cold yet?

Look for more fun on LIARS. Future shows will include: How to mishandle a pandemic. How to lie to your wives. How to cheat on your taxes. How to bankrupt an airline. How to create, then ruin, a fake college. Don’t miss “How to make people think an election is rigged when you lose.” Coming Nov. 3. Set you DVRs.

— Craig S. Chisesi, via [email protected]