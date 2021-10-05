LETTERS: The Sentinel would be far better off without Editor Dave Perry

EDITOR: My comments are directed toward Editor Dave Perry. Pretty much anything he writes he pours his opinion into it, even his summaries of the stories for the day.

He writes his opinion pieces, which I am not sure why the paper bothers running. It seems like his goal is to divide the community. If the media would just write both sides of every story and let people decide for themselves, that would be refreshing.

Other stories in Sentinel Colorado always seemed to be factual and not opinionated.

I grew up in Colorado reading the various Sentinel Newspapers. I used to love the positive stories about good things people in the community did.

Over the years in Aurora, it seems like Perry has had some sort of agenda, and that any chance he gets, he takes shots at anything he doesn’t like.

How is that supposed to build the credibility of your newspaper? I know that writing to the paper is a waste of time and that nothing will change. But, maybe Perry should ask himself why nobody trusts the media, and why newspapers are quickly going away.

I do like so much about the Sentinel but it is getting harder and harder to want to read, especially when I get the daily Edition email, and it is Perry writing about the stories of the day.

— Lee in Aurora, via [email protected]