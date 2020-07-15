LETTER: Support Gardner, who supports Dreamers

EDITOR: Through no fault of their own, children from across the globe were and continue to be brought into the United States, their parents making a life-threatening journey, in hopes of a better life.

These children have come to be known as Dreamers. Colorado should be proud to have Sen. Cory Gardner, who wholeheartedly supports Dreamers and DACA. Gardner understands that Dreamers know no other place as home other than America; they have gone to school here, their family and friends are here and their careers are here. “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

These are words that are engraved into the Statue of Liberty, and Senator Gardner believes these words to be ever so relevant. He knows that we must fight for the Dreamers, because to them America is home, and nobody deserves to be told they are not welcome in their own home.

