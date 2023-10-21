Editor:

As mothers and Early Childhood Resource Specialists with Spring Institute for Intercultural Learning, we want others to understand why it is important to vote YES on Proposition II in support of Universal Preschool Colorado (UPK).

Funding for UPK was sourced through a tax on nicotine products and an increase to our state’s tobacco tax approved overwhelmingly by voters in 2020 through Proposition EE. It turns out that Prop EE brought in more dollars than estimated and, as mandated by our state constitution, voters must decide whether or not to keep that extra money for UPK. That leads us to Proposition II.

If voters approve Prop II, an excess $23.6 million will go directly to expanding preschool programs without imposing any new taxes on our residents. If it fails, the money will be diverted from its intended purpose and returned to tobacco and nicotine wholesalers and distributors.

UPK launched this fall and has already proven to be a resounding success with nearly 40,000 children participating. At Spring Institute, we have supported hundreds of immigrant and refugee families in applying for UPK and accessing other essential family resources. The newcomer families we serve tend to face more barriers accessing early learning opportunities and many are relying completely on UPK for foundational early childhood education. Since over a quarter of young children in Colorado are part of dual language learner families where at least one parent speaks a non-English language at home, we know that funding UPK is truly an investment in our state’s welcoming and beautifully diverse future.

We urge everyone to unite behind Prop II and encourage voters to make the easy choice to continue giving all Colorado kids the early learning opportunities they deserve by voting YES.

— Chantal Isaac & Mulah Pwae, Aurora