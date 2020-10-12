LETTER: Prop. 115 is a compassionate approach to abortion

Editor: Colorado is one of only seven states where abortion is legal up until the moment of birth, and nearly 300 of these late abortions happen here every year. Prop. 115 isn’t a ban on all abortion. It just prohibits abortions after 22 weeks, the point at which many babies can survive outside the womb. It’s astonishing to hear the lies being spread about this common-sense, bipartisan proposition.

74% of Americans believe there should be some limits on abortion, and this proposition seeks to enact limits when babies can feel pain. Prop 115 is not controversial, it’s compassionate, and is something all Coloradans can vote for with confidence.

— Marcie Little, via [email protected]