LETTER: More flexibility in hiring and teacher retention needed

EDITOR: I recently read an article that talks about how minority students are more successful in charter schools. The article spoke on how one of the major underlying factors to this success was the fact that minority children saw more teachers of color working in charter schools. They were also more likely to have been taught by a teacher of color.

I am so happy to see the validation in the fact that it does matter if children see and have teachers of color. Children of color can relate to the teacher of color because they both share a similar heritage and way of being and communicating. This will carry over in to the teacher’s teaching style and the result will be more student success in the classroom. The student success will come because they will have a better understanding of the method in which the teacher of color is delivering the instruction.

Flexibility in hiring a diverse teaching workforce not only benefits all students (as numerous studies have proven) but in my personal professional experience, a diverse workforce (diverse colleagues) has certainly helped with teacher retention. When there are two or more teachers of color working at a school this will help those teachers to feel inclusive and connected within that school organization. I am grateful to be working at a culturally and ethnically diverse school. I do feel more connected, understood and a part of the school culture and community.

However, I know of so many other former teachers of color who were not afforded this type of work environment. So many of them became fed up with the office politics and/or microaggressions they may have encountered. Being the only teacher of color in a school or place of employment can lead to one feeling a sense of isolation. I understand this feeling as I have experienced in the past being the only teacher of color in a school.

I know of some teachers of color who left teaching to pursue other degrees or specializations like becoming a lawyer. Others, stayed in education and moved into lateral positions like counseling or moved up to school administration. Many of these people just wanted to be included, respected and appreciated for who they are and what they bring to the table which is valuable and should be regarded as such.

I wonder when will those in the position to hire and/or those who create hiring policies and evaluation documents in public schools will take into account the importance of hiring and keeping teachers of color? When will they side with research and regard the teaching styles of teachers of color as valuable and effective?

The majority students in our public schools today are children of color. Research is showing time and time again that children of color perform better when they have a teacher of color. Why is it that some school systems are still adhering to policies, procedure and teaching practices that are not successful for the majority populations of public schools?

Maybe we just need to open more charter schools and continue the cycle of charter school success and hiring of teachers of color there. This will in turn continue the trend of parents sending their children to charter schools which will empty out the traditional public schools. This is slowly happening now in the United States. In some areas like New Orleans it’s a widespread trend. All of the schools there are charter schools.

If this is the route that must be taken then this is a way for justice to prevail in adequately educating our children of color. Children of color are the majority in public schools. Let’s make it that way for the teacher population.

— Bridget Allison, Aurora via [email protected]