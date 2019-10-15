LETTER: Montgomery will bring public policy expertise to Aurora government

EDITOR: By electing Omar Montgomery, Aurora will have a mayor who is public policy expert and understands how the law impacts all of us, every day.

During his long tenure as head of the NAACP, Omar was a strong, steady bridge between the courts, law enforcement, and the community.

He proposes a citywide ballot initiative for Aurora’s public safety needs, including discounted housing and fair wages for first responders, so Aurora’s police and firefighters are paid well and aren’t poached by other cities. His leadership for our rights and safety has earned Omar my support — and I hope will earn yours as well.

John Walsh, former federal prosecutor and the former U.S. Attorney for Colorado, 2010-2016 —via [email protected]