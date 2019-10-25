LETTER: Mike’s engaged history is a sign of his leadership as Aurora mayor

EDITOR: We have known Mike Coffman for more than 20 years. We knew Mike when he represented Aurora in Congress and in state House and Senate.

We knew Mike when he served in Iraq, bringing democracy and order to that nation. Mike is one of the most dedicated public servants we have ever met. He has served his community, state and country in so many ways.

But these are not the reasons we are supporting Mike for Mayor of Aurora. We are supporting Mike because we know he has the skills and experience needed to tackle the difficult issues facing our city.

Violent crime is increasing. Traffic is much worse. And we need to find a better way to manage growth so it does not hurt our quality of life. Mike has a long record of working through tough issues.

If it weren’t for Mike, the Aurora VA hospital likely would never have been completed. He made sure that our veterans received the care they deserve. Mike was ranked as one of the most bipartisan members of Congress, showing how he works to solve problems. That’s what Aurora needs in its next mayor.

So please join us in voting for Mike for Mayor.

Lynne & Bo Cottrell— via [email protected]