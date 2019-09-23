LETTER: Mike Coffman would make public safety a priority as Aurora mayor

EDITOR: I’m honored to endorse Mike Coffman for Mayor for the City of Aurora. I’ve admired Mike ever since I first met him in 1983, right after he came home from the Marines and started a small business and became very active in our community.

Mike fully understands that public safety has to be his top priority and that every resident of our city has a right to feel safe, regardless of where they live in Aurora.

— Nadine Caldwell, former City Councilwoman and founder of the Northwest Aurora Neighborhood Organization (NANO) via [email protected]