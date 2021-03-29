LETTER: Lighten up, Sentinel. We need some good news, too

EDITOR: After reading Monday’s curated news from The Sentinel I can see why Americans are so depressed – all the news everyday is bad news, killings, deaths, etc.

How about some good news? How about how many people survived Covid19 instead of how many died? How about NOT dwelling on mass shootings? I want to hear about a mass shooting once, not every day, over and over again. I’m sorry for the people who lost loved ones or were traumatized, but I don’t want to hear about it everyday, all day long.

That’s all I’m hearing about.

Wake up and stop spreading doom and gloom all day, every day. There are a lot of good things that happen each day. They might not be so thrilling as a mass shooting, but they are far less depressing.

Daily news is why people are afraid to open their doors to strangers, afraid to walk down the street alone. We need to be cautious but not afraid to live our lives. When all we hear about is death and shootings, Covid19 and how many businesses closed, we get too scared to be happy and to live calmly.

How about reporting about how many businesses didn’t close, how many survived and managed to get through. That’s inspiring and a part of reality, not just failure. Success is also a part of our lives, small successes, big successes, recovering from disease and not dying.

Can’t we get more exposure to the beautiful things in life? They are around us all the time, too. Yes, we get large snow storms but in the spring, there’s a greenbelt in front of my home that blossoms and turns green again and little squirrels run around, bunnies are out at dusk. These things are happy.

In my work, I drive all over the city. Recently I drove out to Kiowa and Agate. I saw small herds of deer grazing on the side of the road. Sometimes I have to stop to let one cross the street. It’s a moment of great happiness and a respite from Covid19, shootings, business closings and all the bad things reported all day long online, in the papers, on TV.

I’m so tired of hearing about the bad stuff. And one more good thing we can be extremely grateful for – Trump’s gone. He may eventually come back but for now, he’s not a part of our daily lives and our daily news. That’s cause for celebration. I for one, feel safer with the new administration but we aren’t hearing about that – how do Americans feel now that we have a sane, calm, intelligent leader in the White House? I would like to hear about that more!

Klara Lorinczi — via [email protected]