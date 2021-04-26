LETTER: Dimwit Dave Perry needs real therapy not COVID-19 gene therapy

EDITOR: As a native Auroran, it saddens me to have to unsubscribe to my local paper due to the editor being a completely brainwashed idiot. I have stomached Editor Dave Perry’s mainstream COVID-19 propaganda for a year as a way to stay “balanced” and listen to what the government is shoving down our throats.

But Perry’s recent column about vaccine passports takes it a step too far. If he wants to take an experimental gene-altering technology to his vein, go for it.

For Perry to believe that those of us (not Republicans either, I am a lifelong liberty loving dem) who don’t believe in big pharma should be shunned from normal activities in society makes him nothing short of an idiot totalitarian.

Perry needs to keep his stupid beliefs to himself and do his job as a journalist. Cover the adverse events happening to the rest of the lemming vaxxed herd. Or don’t, and let those of us left with common sense take over when their gene-therapy turns out like most other ideas of big healthcare — disaster.

— Emory, via [email protected]