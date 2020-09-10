LETTER: Conventions highlighted divide in parties’ vision for the future

Editor: The recent Democrat and Republican conventions were sharply different in content and tone, and clarified how differently the two parties view America.

The Democrat’s message was that America is and always has been deeply flawed, and that all blame today rests with one person. The convention was bereft of policy ideas, claiming instead that we should put our faith in someone who’s been in the political swamp for 47 years, who’s publicly aligned himself with radicals like Bernie Sanders, and who chose the farthest-Left Senator in the country as his VP. The DNC refused to condemn the riots and looting plaguing numerous Democrat-run cities. There was a bleakness about the whole convention.

The RNC’s message was that America, while not perfect, is inherently good and our founding ideals are worth defending, celebrating, and striving for. It featured people from diverse demographics (some former Democrats) testifying to the goodness of our country, and describing how Trump’s policies have broadly benefitted them. The speakers strongly denounced the violence we’re seeing in our cities and promised to support our brave police officers to keep us safe. The patriotic convention delivered an optimistic, forward-looking, and inclusive message.

The conventions reminded us of the two visions of the country these parties offer. Democrat leadership views America as riddled with flaws requiring a radical transformation led by ever-growing government. Republicans want to preserve and improve our great country by giving everyone the freedom to live their best life. I know which vision I’ll be voting for.

— Patty Hellmer