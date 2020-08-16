LETTER: Congress should correct Trump’s aluminum tariff

EDITOR: Good News!

The U.S. recently signed a revised trade pack with Canada and Mexico to encourage trade. The ink is barely dry and President Donald Trump imposes a new 10% tariff on Canadian aluminum. It appears that the President is talking out of both sides of his mouth. A perfect example of how to alienate friends and foes alike.

How about something really NOVEL? Congress works in the best interest of the country and passes a law overriding President Trump’s misstep. Of course, we would expect Canada to rescind their tax. The U.S. consumers will ultimately benefit-not special interest groups. Savings to U.S. aluminum producers is estimated at 2.7 Billion. Stand up and be counted. Contact your Congress person today!

— Larry Carr, via [email protected]