LETTER: Coffman would listen to big oil not voters if he becomes mayor

EDITOR: Mike Coffman was never a leader in Congress despite spending 10 years there, and he won’t be a leader for Aurora if he becomes mayor. He spouts the party line on any given issue or passes solutions off to another government entity.

At the mayoral forum hosted by the Aurora Chamber, Coffman READ both his opening and closing statements. He claimed the number one issue in Aurora is crime, just repeating Aurora’s reputation and not offering real knowledge of Aurora or solutions to its problems. He stressed that 38% of the land mass in Aurora is undeveloped.

Public records of his campaign donors show that the vast majority of the large donations he has received have come from out-of-state developers and oil and gas companies, and less than 5% of his donations have come from Aurora residents.

I will bet those developers are eager to jump in with his help to develop that 38% and make a pretty profit. It is clear that, if he were elected, he would be representing those interests rather than the needs of Aurora.

Omar Montgomery, on the other hand, has been involved in solving Aurora’s problems for years, and he knows that development can be done in a smart way to strengthen the whole city, not just yield a profit to developers and those who play their game.

—Jim Chaput