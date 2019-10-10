LETTER: Chief Metz took his officers’ spotlight to toot his own horn

EDITOR: Police Chief Metz used the Sept 27th Police Awards banquet as his own stage to announce his retirement and life plans. Totally unprofessional and insulting to the men and women who were there to receive awards for valor, bravery, and sacrifice. The night was not about Metz. He had no right to use it as his own show. A selfish display that ruined a celebration for officers and their families.

I lost all respect for the man and perhaps he should leave Aurora now while he still has a few supporters. The ones loyal to him at this point are the ones wanting his job or his vote with the city manager. I would like to see the Sentinel ask Metz why he chose to steal the show from those who are so deserving. Medals of Honor awarded, proud children hugging moms and dads. A heart touching thank you to those who give so much everyday…… followed by “I want to take this time to tell you what I’m doing with my life folks”. Too bad no one had the guts to stand up and say “Who cares.” I truly hope others come forward with their disgust. A night that was to end with celebration. A great deal of planning and work went into the banquet. The largest banquet yet in APD history. I would again ask why, but I got my answer the moment he opened his mouth to talk about “Himself”.

