LETTER: Cheaper Colorado health insurance is good new for me, and my future employees

EDITOR: The governor recently announced that healthcare rates will drop by over 20% in 2020. This is fantastic news for small business owners like me who are prevented from growing because we’re spending too much on healthcare each month.

My partners and I started our business a year and a half ago. Getting a business off the ground is a time consuming, expensive (and not to mention scary) endeavor. Leaving your 9 to 5 often means that you’re also leaving behind benefits like affordable healthcare coverage.

We’re a marketing firm, and we would love to be able to use more of our resources to market ourselves, but we can’t afford it right now. If healthcare were more affordable, I would be able to reinvest more into my business, and we could start to see more growth.

The decrease in healthcare rates is a great first step and one that will definitely decrease the burden that healthcare costs put on me and my fellow business owners. I encourage lawmakers to continue to make strides in making healthcare more affordable for small business owners and entrepreneurs.

Brett Edgerly, co-owner of Roundhouse Consulting — via [email protected]