LETTER: Aurora’s new sheriff a victim of the city’s Old West cronyism

EDITOR: We hired a new sheriff two years ago to clean up the town police, but when she steps on the toes of its favorite sons, we take her out!

Sound familiar?

The Aurora Police Department is under sanctions from the State Attorney General due to the racist, abusive and couched “patterns and practices” of a minority of police officers, who believe the rules and professional conduct don’t apply to them.

Chief Vanessa Wilson, almost alone in the police department, tried to fire the worst offenders, but the police unions protested and propped up a council member to defame Wilson.

Did Mayor Mike Coffman or City Manager Jim Twombly come to her defense? Did one of the 700 police officers? I don’t think so.

The Sentinel suggested Coffman resign, and The Denver Post demanded Twombly’s firing, as they both misstated the facts against Wilson.

I agree. How can the citizens of Aurora look the other way while our leadership has no integrity and is willing to send the chief away without due process and return Aurora to the way of the Old West police corruption?

— Dr. Jack McInroy, Aurora, via [email protected]