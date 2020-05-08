FIELDS: Thank you to the inspiring graduating Class of 2020

The last few months have presented many challenges to you, your friends, and families, as a result the COVID-19 pandemic. Graduating high school during these difficult times may have deprived you of many rites of passage — from your senior prom to your graduating ceremony — but nothing can take away from your remarkable accomplishments. You all have worked so hard to get to this point and your determination, perseverance, and resilience are an inspiration to us all.

The greatest challenge you will face starts tomorrow. The journey ahead may be uncertain but you have everything you need to succeed. Don’t worry. Don’t be afraid. Your experience over the last few months has prepared you for the road ahead. As you rise to take your place in the world, remember that it is all the countless small decisions that you make each day that will lay down your path through life.

Choose thoughtfully and compassionately, knowing that every step shapes your future as well as the community in which you choose to live. Life is a journey — one that demonstrates the enduring value of friendship, family, love, and kindness. Know that you will emerge from this period in your life stronger than ever.

There may be times in your young-adult life when you’ll need someone to listen, to be your advocate, and to help you on your journey. Just as others helped me, please remember that I am here for you.

Please accept my warm and sincere congratulations on your graduation from high school.

Wishing you all the best for the future.

— Rhonda Fields is Assistant Majority Leader, Colorado State Senate, District 29