EDITORIAL: Time for truth and consequences of Aurora’s homeless camping ban

With so much misinformation, disinformation, hyperbole and politispeech clouding the local and regional crisis of homelessness, the priority now for every level of government needs to be transparency.

Aurora lawmakers, split along party and philosophical lines, this week barely passed what’s billed as a “ban on homeless camping” after barely defeating the measure last year.

Both the issue and the Aurora legislation have become a quagmire of speculation and obscurity.

Whether liberals and Democrats on the city council can agree with Republicans and conservatives, there are some indisputable facts surrounding Aurora’s legislation and the crisis itself.

1. Homelessness is a condition, not an ethnic group, generation, political philosophy or faction. There are as many causes for homelessness as there are kinds of people who have no home.

2. While controversy over the homeless-camping ban is about the most visible aspect of the crisis, people living in public places is only a part of the problem. There are thousands of people discreetly living in cars, places that you can’t see, or at the mercy of friends and family who are at serious risk of ending up “on the streets.”

3. People battling drug addiction and homelessness do not choose their drug or alcohol habit over a place to live. Drug addiction is not a choice but an insidious physical and mental disability that drives self-destructive behavior. Ignoring those facts dismisses the opportunity to treat this disease and end one of its most cruel and dangerous outcomes: homelessness.

4. Being homeless is not a crime. While proponents of Aurora’s new ban on homeless camping say the measure will not “criminalize” homelessness, violating the measure by not leaving after 72 hours notice can result in arrest by police and a $2,650 fine. Arrest, jail and court-ordered fines are criminal penalties. Proponents are being obtuse or dishonest in insisting this proposal does not criminalize unsanctioned campers, just as existing law can.

5. There is virtually nothing in this proposal new or substantially different than what already exists in city code. While packaging legislation as an inspiration of enforcement isn’t a bad idea, with no real new ideas or strategies, this effort is doomed to fail just like the similar measures across the metro area, the state and even the nation.

6. For those who don’t care that these failed ideas do nothing to prevent or solve the crisis of homelessness and like that it would at least move campers away from their business or from near their school or home, relief will be short-lived. At best, camping bans only shuffle people already leading tenuous lives onto their next forbidden camping site, to become someone else’s “eyesore.”

7. Aurora absolutely should prohibit un-sanctioned public camping, but it must enforce this only as part of a regional, cooperative effort and only when there provably is the capacity for the region to provide humane, safe shelter facilities for those without homes, offering treatment and accommodation for addictions and mental illness. Not only is this the right thing to do, it prevents homelessness from becoming a community problem in addition to being a personal crisis.

8. This is a statewide problem and demands the attention of state lawmakers, state agencies and will take substantial state resources to address.

With this measure moving toward assent, the bill hinges on identifying quantities of shelter spaces and numbers of people without homes currently not available to the public and most likely not even accurately tracked. The measure should be amended to ensure:

• Aurora will make public how many shelter spaces are available each day, and what kind of shelter is offered.

• The city must report how many camping citations are issued each day, to whom, where, and the date of compliance or arrest and citation.

• The city must report each day how many people are cited for banned camping/trespassing, how many are jailed and for what reasons.

• The city must report to the public whether cited campers move to local shelters and when they leave.

The chief and most realistic criticism of this measure is that it only further disrupts the anguished lives of vulnerable people without homes and just moves their foibles and tents to a new location, only to be continually hustled by police to another banned campsite, endlessly homeless.

The public needs to understand what’s really happening in this crisis. That means the public’s servants need to report enough information to inform and protect the community, and especially those in the community who are the targets of this bill.