EDITORIAL: Outrage over court activism won’t restore women’s rights, only voting can do that

There is no time for despair over the loss of critical women’s rights eradicated last week by Supreme Court judicial activists.

Residents in Colorado and in every state must move quickly and decisively to build the case for voters to remove elected far-right extremists from positions of the minority power they abuse, endangering even more American rights and freedoms.

The vast majority of Americans already agree that, at the very least, women in the United States should never be forced to carry to term pregnancies caused by rapists or die being forced to suffer ectopic pregnancies or life-threatening obstetric medical issues.

And the vast majority of Americans, regardless of their views of abortion, clearly understand that the question of abortion rights is one of government intrusion.

It is untenable and unconscionable that anyone, especially an elected or appointed official, should be empowered to impose their will on women, their bodies and lives.

Decisions about reproduction, abortion and all other health matters belong only to the individual women whom they impact.

The time has passed to ensure that those appointed and elected to protect the rights of Americans faithfully yield to their promises and oaths. Instead, the court system has been corrupted by former President Donald Trump and recent past Senate chambers as they stacked courts, including the Supreme Court, with frauds, activists and liars.

Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett have made clear they actually are the political activists Americans were warned they were.

It’s unclear how the legislative and executive branches of the government can protect Americans from a Supreme Court gone rogue with judicial activists. Complicit members of Congress or the federal administration, however, will only hasten the slide toward a theocracy like the one that wields control over citizens in Iran. There, as currently here, court-clergy claim the rights of the government outweigh the rights of citizens, and especially those of women.

Americans are aghast that assurances they were given regarding the half-century old and reaffirmed Roe v. Wade decision were undermined by a reprobate court citizens can no longer trust.

Millions fear that neither these activist justices nor the politicians that placed them there will stop at women’s rights.

The only preemptive defense Americans have voting out of office those who either have no objection to how women were abused by this decision, or worse, those who actively support it and seek to further limit the rights of women or other Americans.

The uphill battle isn’t persuading Americans how unjust these regimes are — about two-thirds of Americans disapproved of the Supreme Court undermining the Roe v. Wade decision, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll from last week. An NPR Marist poll revealed that 57% of Americans saw the Supreme Court decision as based on politics, not law.

The battle will be in persuading every one of those who object to register to vote and mark their ballot for elected leaders who agree with them about how barbaric this Supreme Court scheme has been and those who either support it or ignore it.

With national and state elections just a few short months away, the time for action in regaining critical rights for women is now.