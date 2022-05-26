EDITORIAL: Of course it’s the guns that lead to US massacres and rampant shootings

Nothing matters today for dozens of parents, friends and families of the children and staff massacred or terrorized Tuesday at their school in Uvalde, Texas.
Soaring gas prices, Trump’s Big Lie, COVID-19 infection rates don’t matter today. Mattering least of all are the meaningless, hollow and cruel offerings of “thoughts and prayers” from political leaders who tout their five-star rating from the National Rifle Association for working to undermine gun-control laws that might have saved lives in Uvalde, and all over the nation.
The Uvalde victims of this week’s gun massacre join the millions and millions of other parents and children terrorized every day by the thought of being inside the next school, the next classroom chosen by a shooter with a gun on mission to kill.
Nothing matters today for the families who suffered similar aching losses that have previously struck Aurora, Littleton, Boulder, Highlands Ranch, Bailey and Arapahoe County.
Each time someone guns down people in a store, a school, a theater or even a town square, past victims and families are terrorized again, along with the rest of us.
These past surviving massacre victims and their families remember back to the “thoughts and prayers” they, too, received from people like Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and GOP Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and a long, list of sordid fellow Republicans and Democrats alike who offered nothing else to stem the plague of gun violence in the nation.
Instead, the nation has for years been awash in political leaders who gaslight the nation by insisting that it’s not the guns.
Only liars and fools hold onto that trembling thread of nonsense.
Of course it’s the guns.
It’s the guns, the lack of mental health care, the lack of education, the poverty and our national obsession with violence. But more than anything, the easy access and promotion of handguns, assault rifles, tactical gear and more are what have led to the shooting of more than 117,000 Americans each year and become the leading cause of death among children and teens in the country.
Facts compiled by Brady United from the Centers for Disease Control reveal just how much it is the guns in this country:
Every day, 321 people are shot in the United States. Among those:
• 111 people die from their gunshot wounds
• 210 survive gunshot injuries
• 95 are intentionally shot by someone else and survive
• 42 are murdered
• 65 die from gun suicide
• 10 survive their suicide attempt
• 1 is killed unintentionally
• 90 are shot unintentionally and survive
It’s the guns that are killing us from an industry that makes billions promoting a misguided rewriting of history, implying that founding fathers of the nation somehow supported our right to murder each other by the tens of thousands each year.
All of the survivors of gun violence, and the friends and families of those who were slaughtered, do not care about the deceitful and irrelevant excuses offered by craven political leaders who care only about gaining power, remaining in power by appeasing the minority of Americans who believe guns are not a problem and the gun industries that prop up these soulless “leaders.”
The only thing preventing the nation from escaping endless shootings and massacres is signaling that those who refuse to act against the gun industry to protect Americans will be removed at the ballot box from power.
It means people who normally sit out the trouble it takes to vote or who shrug their shoulders when confronted with pro-gun-industry propaganda and lies can no longer stand on the sidelines.
Few things are as certain in this world as the absolute guarantee that if a majority of American voters push back against elected leaders refusing to budge on gun control, gun control will come swiftly and widely.
But until those who refuse to succumb to our national fate as withering victims of gun massacres and violence become the majority on Election Day, the gun industry, their lobbyists, their bullies and their lackeys will continue to offer thoughts and prayers to the tens of thousands of shooting victims they do nothing for each year.
Murder isn’t a right, no matter the weapon used, but I don’t expect anything but a perverted view from someone like Dave. No one anywhere is implying that, except in Dave’s twisted, distorted view of reality. Self-preservation and self-defense is a right though and guns are used to preserve and save more lives than they take. Were the auto makers complicit and responsible when the black supremacist drove through a parade? The positions on abortions and guns are pretty much the same, each side wants a complete ban so any step towards that is fiercely resisted. There will never be compromise when the understood goal is total abolition. An “assault weapon” ban is step 1, and when the numbers only drop by 400 a year, then it will be all semi-automatic guns, then it will be all revolvers, and so on until we reach peak idiocy and start licensing knifes and banning sharp pointed objects. No gun control measure except confiscation would have stopped this. Lefty lunatics like Dave know that, and that is exactly what they want.
What a cruel and mistaken rant. There are over 40,000 gun deaths a year and twice as many maimings. The instances of people using a gun to ‘preserve and save(s) lives’ numbers, maybe in the teens. I’m having trouble finding your point; are you in favor of doing nothing to stop this ongoing epidemic of gun violence?
There are over twice as many people killed by alcohol-related causes as by firearms, but I don’t see you calling for more restrictions on that, Gene. Are you in favor of doing nothing to stop this ongoing epidemic of alcohol-related death?
Of course it is not the guns that fire themselves but the people who fire the guns. You have now heard this for the mega gazillionth time and not only from the NRA.
Re read your rant and right after you state “it’s the guns”, twice in a row, you state four real reasons that all point to people problems. It’s harder to rant and fix those problems. My take is it’s a lack of parenting leading to a lack of morality in our youth who do not seem to understand their or anyone else’s right to live.
Seems to me over the years it’s been very young adults who do almost all the mass killing. Say 17 to 21 years old. Start with that fact instead of the guns to begin to solve the problem. Many US Citizens, since Columbine, have tried to blame guns. That blame has gone nowhere for over 20 years, so it’s easy to assume that the general public is not buying that concept. Try something else, please. Blaming the guns again will be an exercise in futility.
“…it’s easy to assume that the general public is not buying that concept”. Actually, a longstanding majority of American are in favor of gun control. Surveys show that repeatedly. No need to “assume”.
The Republicans, the gun lobby, and the gun makers will not let that happen. The GOP, really a death cult more than a political party, stuffs its face with campaign contributions and political threats.
The anti-democratic institution called the United States Senate, controlled by people who overall received far fewer votes than their opposition, has a death grip on power. Want to know why there is no gun control? Look no further than Mitch McConnell and his merry band.
Maybe if your side had any credibility when it said “we don’t want to take your guns,” you might actually make progress, Jeff. As it stands anyway, all the laws passed in Colorado since Columbine didn’t do what their proponents said they would when those laws were passed. That’s destroyed your credibility, too.
I think the demographics confirm one of your points, Dick: it is mostly young adults who carry out these mass murders. It is also true that death by firearm is the leading cause of youth 18 years or younger.
There should be a comprehensive approach to reducing gun violence, focusing on prevention. But it is also true that the weapon of choice of the murderers since Sandy Hook is a weapon designed for the battlefield, not for sport shooting or for slaughtering elementary aged children.
Oh, and the majority of Americans favor reasonable gun violence reduction measures, including banning assault weapons.
Remember in November.
We can agree. Guns aren’t the problem. You, I and your neighbors, regardless of color or creed, are deluded scum that would pull out Granma’s gold teeth if someone held her head. Violence and stupidity are our masters. From the hypocrite conservative like yourself to the provider of bs on the left. We will do anything for a dollar, including selling the lives of children both with a gun and at the hands of an abortionist. Pontificating morons like yourself wave the flag while your counterparts on the left sell a world that has never existed and will never exist. You march in step with your fellow Americans, ugly, dumb and convinced that you are God’s gift to the world. Do the world favor, dig youself a hole and get buried.
“Do the world favor, dig yourself a hole and get buried.”
Take your own advice, you “BOF SYDEZ”-spouting cretin, since you’re admitting that you’re part of the problem.