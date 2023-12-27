Nothing prevents government mistrust, malfeasance or corruption like transparency, and government from the state level down to the most local levels are due for increased public scrutiny.

As the 2024 legislative session gears up, the public will be looking for like-minded lawmakers to improve on Colorado’s strong open records and meeting laws, which sets Colorado apart from many other states.

The touchstone for all changes to open meetings and records laws is clear and unequivocal: The onus must be for the government to argue why a record or meeting should not be open to public scrutiny, not for the public to argue why the government must make records or meetings available.

All government business is public business, except when publication, release or inspection clearly, logically and undeniably undermines public benefit. An example of that is allowing elected government officials to negotiate contracts outside of public view in order to protect the public interest in real estate and similar transactions.

Governments have routinely, however, illegally used the cloak of secrecy to avoid public scrutiny, often for political gain.

Here are some problem areas that need to be addressed by state lawmakers in the upcoming legislative session based on problems exposed this year by the Sentinel, other media and open-government activists.

The cost of acquiring open records is excessive and prohibits badly needed public scrutiny. The Sentinel this year spent several thousand dollars to acquire a trove of government records that exposed a wide variety of problems inside all kinds of government agencies.

Dozens of records requests revealed that Aurora police continue to hire and rehire cops with worrisome work histories, as revealed in the Sentinel’s “In The Blue” series earlier this year. Likewise, a collaborative investigation among media statewide spent months and more thousands of dollars to obtain police records showing how some officers and agencies step around recent police accountability laws in a recent “Undisciplined” investigative series.

As Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition Executive Director Jeff Roberts recently pointed out, the 2023 Legislature did not address “the No. 1 barrier to obtaining public records in Colorado — exorbitant fees.”

The state permits state and local governments to charge a stunning $33.58 per hour to provide even simple record requests about how tax dollars are spent, by whom and whom that money goes to. Police internal matters, meeting records of all kinds of records that require Colorado Open Records Act requests will cost even more next year, when cities, counties and school districts can begin charging $41 an hour to provide even simple records.

The cost of providing public records should be a budgeted part of every government agency, just as is the cost of creating and maintaining public records. Any cost, attributable to copying or transmitting, should be nominal. These records belong to the public, not government officials.

If not for the power of open records laws, the Sentinel would not have been able to reveal to the public last summer that it was Mayor Mike Coffman trying to conceal that he was the driving force behind a failed plan to upend the city’s form of government.

Last month, the Sentinel prevailed in an open-meeting related lawsuit against the City of Aurora. The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled unanimously that the city council did, indeed, as alleged by the Sentinel, meet illegally in 2022 when council members in a closed meeting agreed to end censure proceedings against a city council member.

The Sentinel is still waiting for the recording of the closed meeting — which the court says the city must turn over to the Sentinel and the public. However, after suing for access to the recording in district court and then appealing to the court of appeals, the high court refused to allow the Sentinel to recoup reasonable attorney fees from the city. The Sentinel lost on what appears to be a technicality that the Sentinel is a newspaper and not a person.

The Sentinel, as have other state media, made the case that reimbursing attorney feeds is warranted, just not technically possible. The Sentinel was only able to press for the public’s ability to review a secret recording because of the Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press, providing extensive legal counsel. Without the legal assistance from this vital group, the important work of scrutinizing public meetings and records would be impossible. Reimbursing individual media or their legal benefactors is crucial and an easy law for legislators to change.

And at the end of the year, the Sentinel followed local school districts to join more than a hundred Colorado school districts in Colorado Springs for an annual statewide convention of school boards at the tony Broadmoor resort.

While scrutinizing the confab, it became clear that at least several, and possibly dozens, school boards held “public” meetings with important and weighty agendas — while hours away from their home districts and constituents. Both Cherry Creek schools and Aurora Public Schools held such meetings in Colorado Springs, neither broadcasting them.

State lawmakers should prohibit any government from holding meetings outside of their districts or boundaries, simply as a matter of public accountability.

But just as important, any and every public meeting should be required to be broadcast via one of a short list of methods, which could include social media. In addition, every public meeting, even those legally and properly called as “executive sessions” should be recorded. Such recordings should be stored where courts can easily and accurately inspect them during disputes.

Given the vital nature of public records and affordable and practical access to them, drawing out problems and finding solutions should be a priority for the 2024 General Assembly.