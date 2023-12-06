A migrant rests at a makeshift shelter in Denver earlier this year. Tens of thousands of immigrants, most Venezuelans, have arrived unannounced in January the frigid city, with nowhere to stay and sometimes wearing T-shirts and flip-flops. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

The answer to the growing immigration quagmire created by Congress is twofold: Republicans need to represent the vast majority of Americans and not a minority of extremists, and the solution is still all about jobs.

You don’t have to go far to see the needlessly excruciating effects of America’s broken and bullying immigration policy. Thousands of immigrants, mainly from Central America, South America and Mexico, huddle outside tents across the metroplex eager to help build their lives and the community.

They are mishandled when they cross into southern border states.

They are mishandled when they encounter immigration officials in those states.

They are cruelly loaded into buses by corrupt and callous state officials like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and turned into political weapons, aiming for Democratic cities like New York, Chicago and metro Denver.

Overwhelming those communities, which are dangerous to the unhoused in winter, tens of thousands of immigrants are shuffled and shuttled about like cattle, not people.

Americans don’t like it, and they don’t want it.

Poll after poll makes it clear that the large majority of Americans value immigration and they want comprehensive and workable reforms.

Two-thirds of Americans consider immigration a “good thing for the country,” as they told Gallup pollsters this summer after yet another debacle caused by border security policy, this time as Title 42 ended.

American immigration policy stands out as one of the nation’s most catastrophic and humiliating failures by Republicans and Democrats alike.

Already useless immigration policy concocted by the Obama Administration was weaponized during the Trump presidential campaign and deployed during his dismal term in office.

Vastly expensive and wasteful remnants of Trump’s notorious “great wall” along segments of the southern border stand as testament to Trump’s insidious exploitation of a minority of Americans’ fear or disdain for immigrants, and especially immigrants who are people of color.

The answer is clear and easy: Provide these immigrants with worker permits and let them work.

The nation is desperate for workers across endless industries and segments. The nation already has a system that allows non-citizens to register and legally work for variable amounts of time.

There are already millions of undocumented immigrants getting around employment, tax and other laws, often exploited by businesses or coyote employers.

The nation only needs a worker permit system and the determination to seek out and punish businesses that violate the law, hiring workers without documentation.

Consider these facts that the Sentinel and others have offered before:

• There are an estimated 12 million undo undocumented immigrants in the United States. Officials estimate greater Aurora is home to about 130,000 undocumented immigrants.

• Many of these immigrants are already integrated into our communities. They have jobs. They own cars and homes. They make more than $60 billion a year from U.S. businesses. They have children in schools. They spend vast sums of money in the community.

• They are our friends, neighbors and a daily part of our lives, distinguishable from the 40 million Americans not born in the United States only by their lack of documentation.

• Business groups and more than a few industries haven’t been shy in making it clear that these immigrants are critical to their operations. Many metro businesses can’t currently find adequate numbers of employees, even with undocumented immigrants backfilling the workforce. Removing these people from the workforce would be disastrous to the U.S. economy.

• Deporting undocumented immigrants is far from a simple matter. Many families consist of citizens and non-citizens, many with varying degrees of documentation. Tearing apart families will only lead to tragedy and increased government expense.

• The cost of rounding up, collecting from holding cells, housing, processing and deporting millions of immigrants would be astronomical. Even proponents admit that.

The answer isn’t xenophobia, racism, disinformation or a wall, it’s jobs and accountability.