FILE – Trump supporters participate in a rally Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The Colorado Supreme Court hears arguments in a case seeking to use the Constitution’s insurrection clause to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot. Both sides are appealing a ruling from a district court judge who found Trump incited an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, but could remain on the ballot regardless. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Donald Trump can run for president, even as a larcenist who stole some of the nation’s most sensitive classified documents.

Trump can run for president as a man whose lies are so profound and so prolific that even after counting and documenting tens of thousands of deceits, the world has lost count.

Trump can run for president as a man who was forced to pay a woman millions when a jury concluded he sexually assaulted her and then slandered her.

Trump can run for president even though he tried to force Georgia officials to undermine the 2020 presidential election process in that state and cheat citizens who voted against him.

Trump can run for president as a racist, who once said an Indiana born judge in California could not take part in a case involving Trump’s border wall because he was “Mexican.”

Trump can run for president even though he has repeatedly bashed Muslims and Muslim Americans, inciting racism and hate.

Trump can run for president amidst his increasingly extremist vulgar and dangerous racist and fascist rhetoric, calling people of color immigrating to the United States “vermin” and repeatedly insisting minority immigrants are “poisoning the nation’s blood.”

Trump can even run for president from a prison cell, if justice is finally served against him for the growing catalog of crimes he’s committed.

But Trump cannot run for president because he incited and participated in an insurrection against the U.S. government on Jan. 6, 2021.

The U.S. Constitution clearly bars anyone who’s participated in or led an insurrection against the United States government from running for any office — any office, every office, for president — Colorado Supreme Court justices agreed, according to an Associated Press story this week.

The Constitutional limit does not require a courtroom conviction. His conviction by Republicans and Democrats in the House, and voluminous evidence against him made public, make his guilt unequivocal.

The amendment invoked against Trump, by Colorado Republicans, bars anyone like Trump from any elected office, anywhere.

“Siding with attorneys for six Colorado Republican and unaffiliated voters who argued that it was nonsensical to imagine that the framers of the amendment, fearful of former confederates returning to power, would bar them from low-level offices but not the highest one in the land,” according to a Dec. 19 story.

“President Trump asks us to hold that Section 3 disqualifies every oath breaking insurrectionist except the most powerful one, and that it bars oath-breakers from virtually every office, both state and federal, except the highest one in the land,” the court’s majority opinion said. “Both results are inconsistent with the plain language and history of Section 3.”

Most likely, it was simply unthinkable to post-Civil-War legislators that anyone who had participated in an insurrection, as Trump has, would have the temerity to even consider running for president.

No one could have anticipated anything like Trump.

Given the long list of egregious behaviors that don’t preclude someone running for the nation’s top office, it shines a light on the one person considered too dangerous to be president: an insurrectionist.

And that’s Donald Trump, singled out for being ineligible for the 2024 presidential ballot.