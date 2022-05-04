EDITORIAL: Act now to stop a GOP minority from forcing its iniquity on women and all Americans

It’s taken only about 10 years for a depraved minority of Americans to seriously put at risk more than 200 years of consistent evolution of democracy and civil rights.

The nation — already shaken by six arduous and solid years of corruption by Donald Trump, his cronies and servile poltroons — was sandbagged this week by the predictable yet shocking revelation that the Supreme Court is poised to eviscerate reproductive rights for women.

Through years of bullying, cheating, manipulation, deceit and corruption, the greatest democracy in human history teeters on becoming a second-rate fascist theocracy, run by a rogue minority of Americans.

Everyone must heed the call to action to prevent the nation from sliding into an abyss of Trumpism, lies, bigotry, fascism, delusion and intolerance.

The leaked plans of the new majority of Supreme Court justices, illuminating a scheme to use a gaseous legal argument to upend the rights of women to control their own reproduction and bodies, is the result of years of persistent corruption made possible by American disinterest and apathy.

It’s too late to retract the Supreme Court appointments of some of the greatest legal minds in the country club, but it’s not too late to prevent women from becoming the property of state and federal governments.

Consistent polls, for years, reveals Americans do not want reproductive rights for women ended.

Here’s how people in the region and across the nation can save the United States from becoming overcome by a malevolent and possibly incurable infection ravaging the Republican Party. It’s a political party uncontrolled by effective moderates like former Colorado State Rep. Cole Wist and even cogent Wyoming hardliners like Congressperson Liz Cheney.

• The United States Senate must end the current filibuster rules and allow the majority of Americans and their elected representatives to govern the nation. Systems built into the nation’s democracy have been subjugated by a minority of Republicans, dictating their twisted demands on an entire country of people who far outnumber them.

• Once democracy is restored in the Senate, Congress must pass legislation prohibiting states from dictating medical treatment for women and controlling their reproduction.

• The only way to stop the tyrannical march toward anti-democratic oblivion is for voters here and across the nation to oust the growing band of liars and bullies, gaming a political system created to protect us from them. Reach out to everyone to ensure they’re registered to vote and committed to vote to protect the rights of women, minorities and even themselves from this onslaught of malevolence.

• Regardless of how tenuous American democracy and human rights have become in the wake of Donald Trump and his regime, money matters and empowers the majority. Immediate and persistent boycotts of states like Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, Utah and Georgia, and the businesses that support the regimes that are abusing women who live there, bring real and fast results.

•Speak out. The vast majority of Americans have only a fuzzy idea of how Roe v. Wade ensures the rights of women to control their bodies. That same overwhelming majority, however, believes the government should never be empowered to make reproductive or any medical decisions for women, just as it does not for men. While elected representatives such as Colorado Congressperson Lauren Boebert and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz are irrational zealots for their corrupt cause, most Republicans are far more craven. Being faced with the loss of power and prestige, they will vote for their self-preservation rather than any professed principles. They already have, which is what led the United States to this unenviable crisis.

•Don’t lose hope. This is a nation that was born by turning back what was once the most formidable empire on earth, giving rise to our unique government. Against staggering odds, this nation has created Social Security, thwarted murderous Nazi invasions, stymied the cancer of Soviet communism and worked endlessly to restore and guarantee the rights of women and non-whites, who were cheated out of those requisites at the dawn of the nation.

We have come too far to turn back now, especially because we still have far to go.