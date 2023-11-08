The unsurprising and colossal loss of statewide Proposition HH has turned Colorado’s bad-dream tax problem into a nightmare.

It was all but inevitable.

Voters statewide pushed back hard on the convoluted plan created by legislative Democrats and Gov. Jared Polis in their effort to reduce skyrocketing property taxes and protect critical state interests, like public schools.

At press time, the measure was being walloped by 20 percentage points.

The real problem for all of this, however, began in 1992 when Colorado voters were hoodwinked into approving the so-called Taxpayer Bill of Rights. It saddled the state Constitution with a tortuous and unworkable scheme promising to let only taxpayers decide tax hikes instead of legislators. Despite its puerile appeal, it’s an idea so bad that no other state has ever adopted it.

Harassing state residents and lawmakers for more than 30 years, TABOR became the ultimate complication in trying to push back on mushrooming property tax bills earlier this year.

Over the past few years, property values across the state have soared. While sellers, and even those just marveling at their home investment, have often been pleased, the reality is coming in the form of rocketing potential tax bills next year. It’s the “ultimate fun crusher,” the Sentinel Editorial Board said in May.

In short, property taxes are based on the “assessed” value of your home. That complicated effort estimates the market value of your property. Taxes are raised by multiplying that value times the tax rate, a mill levy. You don’t pay taxes on the actual value of your home, however, but on the “assessed” value. That’s the rate, set by law, that creates the much smaller base for your mill levy.

Regardless of how large or small that assessment rate is, when property values go up, so does the smaller, assessed, tax base, and so do property taxes.

Property values have risen so high, so fast, that average home tax bills are expected to increase upwards of $100 a month, for those who pay them with their mortgages on a home valued at about $700,000. The net tax increase is about double that in some mountain communities, according to state officials earlier this year.

Without the complication of TABOR, state lawmakers could either simply reduce tax levies across the board, or reduce the assessed property value rate, equitably reducing property tax bills while keeping state revenues the same.

Because of TABOR, the state is forced to not just reduce the assessment rate, but then move state money through a complicated procedure to protect things like already-too-small public school budgets and other local services, like sewer districts. All taxes are not equal in Colorado. Property taxes usually fund schools.

In May, when state lawmakers were looking at the problem and possible solutions, The Sentinel recommended asking voters for a clean break from TABOR, and addressing the property value dilemma directly and simply.

That’s a statewide political labyrinth Democrats can’t possibly navigate.

Instead, lawmakers asked voters to essentially lop $40,000 of value off of every residential property valuation in the state, and slightly reduce the assessment rate. At the same time, the proposal cartwheeled around TABOR to ensure some government budgets aren’t destroyed by the complicated changes.

The net effect was uncertain and could still have created substantial and widespread tax hikes, and at the same time deflated so-called TABOR tax rebates.

Our view? It was not enough of a discount to prevent serious property tax hikes for too many struggling residents.

Understanding how this all would work was hopelessly overcomplicated for just about everyone in the state to understand. That created an opening for critics to plant seeds of doubt and suspicion, which did the trick to kill voter support.

Now, the problem has become even more critical. Without a mechanism to dial back tax rates, mushrooming tax bills could be catastrophic for millions of Colorado property owners and renters.

Polis and state lawmakers should immediately call a special session to effectively reduce the tax levy on all property, working with counties and special districts to do the same.

Democrats say they’re in front of the parade in ensuring that the mushrooming cost of housing be contained and drawn down. Prove it.

Polis and ruling Democrats must ensure that property taxes, already alarmingly high, do not create any kind of net increase for the vast majority of state residents.

Colorado has become a hodgepodge of governments that have “de-Bruced” themselves, allowing them to keep “excess” revenue. Only the state can create a solution to ensure that the tax base remains stable, not grow, while at the same time ensuring that already struggling Colorado residents aren’t virtually evicted from their homes because of property-tax bureaucratic nightmare.