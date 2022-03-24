EDITORIAL: 5-point Aurora crime plan is a good start for the region

Lawmakers from across the Aurora region have every reason to rally behind an Aurora City Council proposal to address a dire hike in crime — especially shootings among teenagers.

Aurora councilmembers Dustin Zvonek and Danielle Jurinsky are proposing a five-point plan to push the rising crime needle in the other direction.

Most of the suggestions in the plan are tried-and-true efforts that provably make the city, and the region, a safer place to live, work and play.

Here’s what they’re suggesting and the entire city council is pondering now:

• Ensure that Aurora’s police department is fully staffed, expertly trained and provided the resources they need to protect themselves and the public.

• Ensure that changes in law enforcement policies, procedures and dedication of resources is data driven. This is a crucial touchstone not just for police, but all city functions and programs.

• Rebuild the Aurora Gang Reduction Impact Program. Only good things can come from focusing city police and other resources on the complicated and dangerous issue of youth violence. While this is just one of a host of current and possible city and regional efforts to address youth violence, it will be important to ensure an “umbrella” effort provides for commitment and to reduce duplication.

• Expand Aurora Police Crisis Response Teams. These projects are showing success here and across the country. They vary, but essentially the idea is to ensure mental health professionals respond to calls involving people experiencing a mental health crisis, either with or without uniformed officers. The program in Aurora and others are begging for closer review to ensure the units are used effectively and safely for both the public and the responding agents.

• Implement an Aurora homeless camping ban. We disagree here that this is an effective way of reducing either the crisis of homelessness in the city or the problems it causes not only for the people without homes, but the community. For decades, in the Aurora-Denver region and across the country, camping bans have proven to be a costly, ineffective way to solve the complicated problem of homelessness or any real or perceived harm to the rest of the community. The evidence is irrefutable that these bans do nothing but shuffle homeless campers from one site to the next. New, pending Aurora legislation, dubbed a camping ban, simply recodifies past failures in addressing the problem. There’s hope, however, that language leveraging demand for new and increased shelter and services for people experiencing homelessness will benefit everyone by helping to get this dire and vulnerable population into shelters and ultimately, into permanent housing. But it’s naive or misguided to believe that having police sweep encampments will have any meaningful or lasting effect.

While the rest of these goals are important and well-grounded ideas, this is by no means a complete formula for improving public safety.

There are a few caveats that must become touchstones as city lawmakers and leaders move ahead.

More than anything, no one here, or anywhere, has a solid understanding of what’s driving an increase in crime, and especially violent crime.

Both Zvonek and Jurinsky erroneously and unwisely try to make Aurora’s crime crisis a political, partisan issue. It’s not, and real crime experts repeatedly point that out.Republicans here and across the nation are trying to tie nascent jail, bail and sentencing reforms to increased crime. To date, there is no compelling evidence linking programs that reduce bail or decrease jail time for non-violent offenses to increases in crime.

National and undisputed statistics reveal that states and cities that have adopted such reforms have shown increases in all kinds of crime just like those that have shunned such reforms and brag to be “tough on crime.”

Anyone who tells you differently is mistaken or dishonest.

The highest violent crime spikes in the nation have occurred in South Dakota, Montana and Kentucky, which saw astounding 60 percent hikes or higher in murder rates. While violent crime rates have risen sharply in Colorado, Denver, Aurora and Colorado Springs, they’ve also skyrocketed in places like Nevada, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Ohio and Kansas.

What experts in crime and behavior know for certain is that no one knows for certain what’s causing the crisis.

But experts do know what contributes to it: substance abuse, the pandemic, economic flux, gun proliferation, public safety staffing shortages, mental health crises, and a community and nation under multiple pressures.

Just as importantly, Aurora lawmakers must understand this is not just a problem in Aurora, but one that is indifferent to municipal or political boundaries.

Crime and homelessness are metroplex problems. Successfully reducing crime and homelessness demands cooperation and coordination among area governments, including the cities, the counties, the state, the schools and the federal government.

Local history has repeatedly shown that when local governments don’t work together to solve these problems, they work against each other.

For decades, Aurora and Denver police have pushed problems with drugs, prostitution, homelessness and theft back and forth across city boundaries during increased and targeted operations.

Aurora-regional leaders and elected officials should adopt most of these proposals, and ensure that data used to drive “data-driven” policies comes from credible non-political sources.

And Denver and Aurora elected officials, from the two cities and the state legislature, should create a way to work together on addressing both crime and homelessness, creating a way for other local cities and counties to join the effort.

This plan is an excellent place for Aurora to start, but it’s only a start.