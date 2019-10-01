EDITOR: If Trump won’t resign, Colorado’s congressional coalition must force him out of office

EDITOR: It is time to force the resignation of President Donald Trump. Sen. Cory Gardner should come out publicly to denounce the president and demand he resign. If Trump won’t, then Gardner, Congressman Jason Crow and Sen. Michael Bennett must press for impeachment and removal immediately.

Trump is a traitor, working hand in glove with Putin and Mohammed bin Salman. He is a crook and con man using government power and propaganda to prosecute political rivals while he enriched himself at our expense.

Trump has to go. Those who fail to force his resignation and/or impeachment will have chosen the wrong side in this historic challenge to democracy.

— Linda Servey, Aurora via [email protected]