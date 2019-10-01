LETTER: Gruber’s critics have no credibility

EDITOR: I support Councilman David Gruber and his calling out those City Council members that supported the rioting on the ICE detention center, and admonishing those that supported demonstrating and terrorizing GEO Warden Johnny Choate’s wife, kids, and neighbors.

Ms. Mallory did incite those who stormed the ICE center and disturbed a neighborhood by her postings on Facebook which called for the community to join such a disruptive group. In her posting, she even warned that doing so may cause financial and personal harm.

She acknowledged as much on the morning radio show on KNUS. What kind of people did she expect to show up – Boy Scouts and members of the Baptist Choir?

And now she takes no responsibility. Really? Pretty galling. And this from the head of the Arapahoe County Democratic Party.

Mr. Gruber correctly called out Ms. Mallory for instigating the group of protesters. Mr. Himawan and Ms. Mallory seem more concerned about the three city councilwomen who supported the ICE facility attack than what was done to invoke terror into the family and neighborhood of Mr. Choate.

Those three City Council members can’t claim they didn’t know that during the protest, the American flag would be desecrated or the group would be hostile – how naïve. Look at the list of the groups who ahead of time said they would be there protesting; that would have given anyone a clue.

If they are that naïve, then maybe they are too naïve to remain on City Council.

The ICE facility is run by GEO but according to federal law and regulations. If you want the facility closed and criminals on the streets, that is your belief. But work to change the law and regulations, don’t engage in challenging people to join groups to terrorize a family and neighborhood.

And please, Mr. Himawan, don’t claim Mr. Gruber made certain comments which the record of the City Council meeting shows were not made. And please Ms. Mallory, once you have given the arsonist gasoline and a match, don’t disclaim responsibility for the ensuing fire.

— David Rich via [email protected]