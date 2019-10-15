EDITOR: Centura needs to keep its religion out of the examining room

EDITOR: After reading the Sentinel’s story, “No dignity in how Centura Health stepped into a patient’s assisted suicide,” I was so angry I moved my upcoming elective neck surgery away from a Centura Health Hospital (Parker Adventist Hospital).

They need to keep their religion OUT OF MY FRIGGIN’ HEALTH CARE! The idea that corporations have freedom of speech and religion is absurd. When it comes to health and end-of-life care, the patient’s wishes are THE ONLY consideration.

— Don Russo, Colorado Springs via [email protected]