Councilmember Dustin Zvonek, and others in Aurora government, are attacking the very Constitution they swore to uphold.

By attempting to eliminate the cost-effective and efficient Aurora Public Defender’s Office (APDO), they ignore the importance of the 4th Amendment (search & seizure), 5th Amendment (no self-incrimination), 6th Amendment (right to counsel), and 8th Amendment (cruel and unusual punishment).

Our country’s forefathers had a distrust of overreaching by the government and law enforcement. As a result, 40% of the Bill of Rights protects the accused.

The Constitutional protections that Zvonek and others swore to uphold go beyond the First and Second Amendment

APDO defends the Constitution every day by protecting individuals accused of municipal violations.

This War on the Poor currently being waged by the City Manager and some elected officials in Aurora has the potential to impact anyone in Aurora who is accused of a crime as it decreases the transparency and accountability of law enforcement and prosecutors.

I have been involved with indigent representation my entire 40-year career; As a result, I have a unique perspective on indigent defense systems.

I was the Chief Public Defender for the State of Colorado (OSPD) from 2006-2018. In 2020, I was appointed the Chief Public Defender in Aurora, retiring in August of 2023.

OSPD was recognized nationally as one of the best; APDO is also recognized as a national model for municipalities due to their tireless work protecting against governmental abuses and their unprecedented mental health project.

APDO is a department where the City Manager, Mayor, City Attorney and Council should be singing their praises, not holding their funding hostage, and threatening to eliminate one of its most cost-effective departments.

APDO was created in 1990 as an independent agency, governed by an independent commission, to be free from the political interference that is occurring.

(See, Aurora Municipal Code, Sec. 50-166; See also, Principle 1: Independence (americanbar.org).

This attack was never about money; it is about creating a representation model that would not only deny indigent clients the right to effective and equal representation but would eliminate the rule of independence.

Since 1963, effective representation of the accused has been the Constitutionally mandated law in this Country.

Zvonek and City Manager Jason Batchelor are trying to take us back to a time when the poor were throwaways in the criminal system.

To me this looks a lot like the repugnant “Separate But Equal” policy of the 1800s.

Here are two questions that the Sentinel and others should ask:

1. Zvonek: “Where is the data supporting your assertion that privatization – while supposedly providing the same level of representation- would save the city 1 million dollars?” (There is no such data).

2. Batchelor: “What data are you relying on when you allege that the Office of Alternate Defense Counsel has contracts with a large percentage of 200 + municipalities?” (OADC has 2 contracts for handling conflicts and 2 with extremely small courts).

The war is about eliminating cost-effective services to the poor and, in my opinion, retribution for our opposition to eliminating judicial discretion for municipal ordinance violations.

In August of 2022, Zvonek created mandatory sentences for failure to appear in court (including victims and witnesses) and motor vehicle theft. He promised us a committee that would report on the effectiveness of mandatory sentences.

Fifteen months later, that committee has not even met, let alone evaluated the impact, if any, of his mandatory sentences.

His ordinances were nothing more than calculated political grandstanding, guarantying his ineffectual tough-on-crime rhetoric.

At the August council meetings, I testified against those ordinances. Three months later, without notice, Zvonek started trying to dismantle one of the top public defender offices.

When you add in a 74% charge dismissal/acquittal rate by the APDO in 109 jury trials this year, no wonder he wants to eliminate the defenders of individual rights. Those numbers reflect poorly on the Council, City Attorney, Police Department, and their Consent Decree monitors.

A robust indigent defense system is a critical component of a fair and just criminal system to insure against wrongful convictions.

Don’t take my word for it, look to the American Legislative Exchange Council, a conservative think tank. ALEC agrees. See the resolution in Support of Public Defense – American Legislative Exchange Council – American Legislative Exchange Council (alec.org).

Lastly, spend an hour on a Tuesday or Thursday watching APDO conduct jury trials and see what you think. If you do, it will be 60 more minutes of observation than Zvonek or Batchelor have seen.

Douglas K. Wilson, is a former Chief Public Defender for Aurora and also the State of Colorado